Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 87,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,912,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Azul by 13,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Azul by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

