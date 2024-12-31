Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 197,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 757,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$407.66 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Robert Bose purchased 444,444 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,999.80. 15.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

