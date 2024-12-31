Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 12.3% – Still a Buy?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 273,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 186,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,465. Company insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

