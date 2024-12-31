Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 360,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.