Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Rises By 22.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 44,170,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 5,155,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,205. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,665,000 after buying an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 2,176,837 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 2,027,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

