American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 152,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 73,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
