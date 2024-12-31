Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 195,174 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 2.57%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
