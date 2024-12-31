Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 453,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,092,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

