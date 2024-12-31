ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 53,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 479,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ODP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Quarry LP boosted its position in ODP by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ODP by 88.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter worth $104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

