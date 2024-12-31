TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.68. 366,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,526,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

