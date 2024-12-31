Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $251.31 and last traded at $251.95. Approximately 6,249,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 56,999,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,170 shares of company stock valued at $117,004,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Penney Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its position in Apple by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 73,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
