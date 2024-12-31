Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

CNTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

