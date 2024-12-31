Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 802,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

CNTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

