FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $21.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.92. 1,774,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,546. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,479.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

