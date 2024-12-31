Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $231.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 221,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,335. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.