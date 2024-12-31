Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 76,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AUR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This represents a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

