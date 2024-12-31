Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 76,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AUR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation
Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.7 %
Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.86.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.