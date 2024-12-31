SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,124,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 3,233,109 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Stock Down 15.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,028.44. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,683,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,817,158.87. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,110,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 281.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 83,607 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

