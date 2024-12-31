Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Addentax Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 13,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.46.
Addentax Group Company Profile
