Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,011,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 682,024 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

