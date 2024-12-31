Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Expands By 21.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

