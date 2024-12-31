Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,043. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

