Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
