Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 190,202 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 91,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 297,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,203. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

