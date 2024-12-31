PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 51,580 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.84.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.