Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 105,858 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $27.13.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2,422.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

