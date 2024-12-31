Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 105,858 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $27.13.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
