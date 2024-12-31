Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 23,387 shares.The stock last traded at $212.00 and had previously closed at $204.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,241.45. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $4,066,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $5,164,310. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $4,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

