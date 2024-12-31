Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 132,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 184,493 shares.The stock last traded at $45.66 and had previously closed at $44.83.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

