Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 211 shares.The stock last traded at $1,270.00 and had previously closed at $1,241.90.
Biglari Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,051.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.36.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.