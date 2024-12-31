Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 101,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 158,040 shares.The stock last traded at $83.35 and had previously closed at $82.66.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

