BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 167,432 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

