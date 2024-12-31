BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 167,432 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
