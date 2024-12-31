AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 685,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 620,509 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $2.86.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

