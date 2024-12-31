Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 349,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,326,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 153.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,110,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399,851 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 133,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,366,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

