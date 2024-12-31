Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $47.70. 92,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 600,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.06%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

