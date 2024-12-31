Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 3,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYAX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Nayax Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nayax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Nayax by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

