Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 3,632,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,259,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,421 shares of company stock valued at $233,293 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

