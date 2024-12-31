Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 189,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,108,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $601.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 71.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $840,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

