Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.48. 335,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 856,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $176,045 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

