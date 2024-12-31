Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.15. Approximately 21,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 289,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

The company has a market capitalization of $609.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.