Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 43,044 shares.The stock last traded at $117.43 and had previously closed at $116.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,222,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

