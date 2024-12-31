BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 2,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 49,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

BingEx Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

