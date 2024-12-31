BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 260,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.59.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
