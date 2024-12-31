Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 84,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,075,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

