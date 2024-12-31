The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 301,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,697,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

