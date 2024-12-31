Critical Contrast: Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) & Its Competitors

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) is one of 1,060 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cartesian Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cartesian Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors 7822 21263 48935 1242 2.55

Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 137.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 190.48%. Given Cartesian Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cartesian Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $47.94 million -$219.71 million -0.34 Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors $9.59 billion $147.39 million -5.39

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cartesian Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.79, suggesting that their average share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics -510.72% N/A -6.03% Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors -3,590.11% -276.96% -39.10%

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

