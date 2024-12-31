Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,342 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium comprises about 1.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.46% of Atlas Lithium worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 34,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,492. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Lithium

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.