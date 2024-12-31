Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 623,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,174. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

