Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 826,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARQ during the second quarter worth $1,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARQ during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 96,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARQ will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

