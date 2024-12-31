Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.