Energous Corporation Enters At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co.On December 30, 2024, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) announced that it has entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement (Sales Agreement) with H.C. Wainwr

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Energous’s 8K filing here.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

See Also