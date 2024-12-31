Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,575.45 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Dion Hatcher bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,575.45.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.26. The company had a trading volume of 242,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.94. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$17.56.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

