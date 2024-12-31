Robert Smakman Purchases 418,947 Shares of Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX:ALV) Stock

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smakman bought 418,947 shares of Alvo Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,176.83 ($10,668.84).

Alvo Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Get Alvo Minerals alerts:

About Alvo Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alvo Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth element deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bluebush Ionic Clay REE project comprising 8 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers and located in Central Brazil; and holds approximately 80% interest in the Palma VMS Cu-Zn project covering an area of approximately 850 square kilometers and located in VMS District, Central Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvo Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvo Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.