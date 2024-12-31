Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $63,715.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,324.79. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 293,328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.11%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
